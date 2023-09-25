Wicks (4-1) got the win over the Rockies on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings of work.

Wicks was able to bounce back from his first rough outing of the year with his third quality start in six tries. He surrendered a two-run blast to Brendan Rodgers in the third and then Nolan Jones got to him with a solo shot in the sixth to extend the Rockies' lead to 3-1. The Cubs were able to respond with three runs in the sixth to take the lead and put Wicks in line for the win. The 23-year-old has been fantastic at preventing hard contact and had only allowed one home run prior to Sunday's outing. Wicks now owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 33 innings and lines up to make one more regular season start against the Brewers.