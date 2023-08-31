Wicks is scheduled to start the first game of Friday's doubleheader in Cincinnati, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

As anticipated, Wicks will receive a second turn through the Cubs rotation after turning in a strong outing last weekend in Pittsburgh in his MLB debut. After allowing a leadoff home run to Ke'Bryan Hayes in his first career start, Wicks settled down and permitted just two more baserunners on the day while striking out nine over five innings en route to picking up the win. He'll draw a tougher assignment Friday while he faces off against the Reds at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.