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Cubs' Josiah Hartshorn: Showcasing pop at new level

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hartshorn is slashing .283/.378/.533 with 11 home runs across 49 games since getting promoted to High-A South Bend earlier this season.

Hartshorn was playing well for Single-A Myrtle Beach to start the season, sporting an .884 OPS and blasting five home runs across 39 games. However, the 19-year-old has taken things to another level since his promotion to South Bend back on May 26. Hartshorn is showing off the power potential that makes him an intriguing prospect, and he could continue to climb quickly through Chicago's organization in the next few years if he keeps swinging the bat like this.

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