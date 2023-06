The Cubs reinstated Steele (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele landed on the injured list June 3 (retroactive to June 2) and will return to the mound Saturday against Baltimore after a minimum IL stint. Overall, Steele has been solid all season; however, he's been rather inconsistent as of late, allowing five earned runs in two of his last four starts while shutting out opponents during the other two.