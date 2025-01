The Cubs and Steele avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year $6.55 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander had been eligible for salary arbitration for the second time. Steele missed a little time with injury in 2024 but was highly effective again when on the bump, putting up a 3.07 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 135:37 K:BB across 134.2 innings.