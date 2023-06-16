Steele (forearm) will rejoin the Cubs' rotation Saturday against the Orioles, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Steele got through a bullpen session Thursday without any hiccups, officially clearing the way for his activation from the injured list. The left-hander will be returning when first eligible and skipping a rehab assignment, so it's possible he won't quite be ready for a full workload against Baltimore. Steele posted a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts before going down with a left forearm strain.