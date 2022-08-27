Steele was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an apparent leg injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele was relatively effective to begin Friday's matchup, allowing a run on four hits and four walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings. However, he appeared to grab at the back of his left leg after giving up a flyout in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he exited the game following a visit from the trainer. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but Steele tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday if he's cleared to pitch.