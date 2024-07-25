Steele did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

Steele came out of the All-Star break flat, yielding five earned runs on nine hits in his previous start. Wednesday's outing was certainly an improvement, but his 4:3 K:BB was underwhelming, especially compared to his pre-intermission production. In nine starts leading up to the All-Star break, Steele dazzled with a 1.48 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 58:12 K:BB ratio in 61 innings. The southpaw will look to find his form in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week in Cincinnati.