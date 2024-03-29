Steele was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain Thursday and will be placed on the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele suffered the injury in Thursday's game against the Rangers as he attempted to field a bunt. Manager Craig Counsell didn't commit to a minimum 15-day stint for Steele, so an exact timeline for his return is unclear. With Jameson Taillon (back) also sidelined, the Cubs rotation is shorthanded. Drew Smyly is a candidate to shift from a relief to starting role as a result.