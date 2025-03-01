Steele could incorporate his changeup more often in 2025 after throwing it 3.3% of the time last season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

While 3.3% isn't a particularly high rate, it did mark a new career high for Steele, who threw his changeup 2.1% of the time in 2022 and just 1% of the time in 2023. The lefty mostly utilizes a fastball-slider mix, but working in his off-speed stuff more frequently could help him keep hitters off balance. Expect Steele to continue to work on the pitch in spring training, and if he develops confidence in it, he could increase his usage during the regular season. The 29-year-old missed some time due to injury in 2024 but was effective when healthy, posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 135 strikeouts across 134.2 innings.