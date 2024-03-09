Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Saturday that Steele will start for the Cubs on Opening Day versus Texas, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coming off the best season of his three-year career, Steele will be awarded his first Opening Day start. The 28-year-old southpaw finished last season with a 3.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 176:36 K:BB across 173.1 innings, and he finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting. Steele has gotten off to a slow start in Cactus League play, allowing four runs in six innings, but he figures to put together another strong campaign in 2024 if he stays healthy.