Steele did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings in a 4-3 loss against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Steele is off to an excellent start this season, recording quality starts in five out of his six outings, and has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start. The 27-year-old left-hander is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB. Steele has excelled at limiting hard contact while inducing a 56% ground ball rate. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins again at home in his next outing.