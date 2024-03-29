Steele was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his left hamstring, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Steele was attempting to field a bunt in the fifth inning when he fell to the ground before being removed. It sounds as if he avoided serious injury, though it remains unclear if he'll be ready to take the mound for his next turn through the rotation.
