Steele was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to flu-like symptoms, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Steele had been set to make his third start of the spring Thursday, but he'll instead have to wait until his illness passes. While he recovers, Ben Brown will step in to start against the Royals.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Might throw changeup more•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Lined up to start second game•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Avoids arbitration with Chicago•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Goes four innings against Phillies•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Limited workload in return•