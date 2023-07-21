Steele (10-3) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out nine.

Steele bounced back with a season-high nine strikeouts and submitted his 12th quality start of the year Friday after giving up a season-high six runs to Boston last time out. The left-hander's command has really stood out in 2023, as he's walked one or fewer batters in 14 of his 18 starts and holds a 96:21 K:BB through 103.2 innings. Steele will look to make it back-to-back wins during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a rematch against the Cardinals in St. Louis.