Steele did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against Washington. He struck out five.

In his second time facing the Nationals in as many starts, Steele recorded a quality start but failed to record the win. This time he was even better, holding the Nationals to just one unearned run which came across to score in the sixth inning. The mini streak of quality starts is a welcome sign for Steele as he had failed to do so in his previous three starts. He will take a 3.43 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Milwaukee.