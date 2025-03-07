Steele (illness) is feeling better and will get some throwing in at the Cubs' spring training complex Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Steele had been scheduled to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals but had to stay home while battling the flu. The lefty is expected to get in one more appearance, likely in a simulated game, before making his first start of the regular season March 19 against the Dodgers in Tokyo.