The Cubs and Steele avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Steele after he qualified for Super 2 status. The left-handed earned the salary bump after finishing fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2023 following a 3.06 ERA and 176:36 K:BB across 173.1 innings covering 30 starts.