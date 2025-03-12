Steele (illness) allowed seven runs on 10 hits across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He struck out three.

After being scratched from his previous scheduled start due to flu-like symptoms last week, Steele got bumped back to Tuesday and struggled with the extra time off, allowing three home runs in the short outing. The lefty finishes his spring training schedule with a rough 9.35 ERA across three appearances, but he should be just fine once the regular season begins. Steele is slated to start the Cubs' second game against the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 19.