Steele gave up one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Steele managed to avoid the big inning by repeatedly pitching himself out of trouble despite issuing four free passes. The only damage came on a solo home run off the bat of Tyrone Taylor in the fifth. Steele has now walked 50 batters in 119 innings this season but has been remarkably effective as of late. He has an ERA of 0.96 over five starts in August. He came out of the game after 88 pitches with lower back tightness, so it is presently unclear if he will be fit to make his next start.