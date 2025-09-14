The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The Cubs demoted Alcantara when Owen Caissie was recalled from Iowa a day earlier, but Alcantara will rejoin the big club for the series finale with Tampa Bay after Caissie sustained a concussion in Saturday's 5-4 loss. Even though Seiya Suzuki (illness) is day-to-day and Kyle Tucker (calf) remains on the injured list, Alcantara is still likely to be limited to a depth role in the Chicago outfield as the regular season winds down.