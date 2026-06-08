Cubs' Kevin Alcantara: Heading back to minors

The Cubs are expected to option Alcantara to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Tommy Birch of tThe Des Moines Register reports.

Alcantara has hardly played during his two-plus weeks in the big leagues and made a major baserunning blunder in Sunday's loss to the Giants. The 23-year-old doesn't have anything left to prove at Iowa, where he's hit .242/.339/.567 with 15 home runs this season. That being said, his opportunities with the Cubs have been few and far between, and he might need a change of scenery at this point.