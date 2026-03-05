Through three Cactus League appearances, Alcantara is just 1-for-10 with five strikeouts.

Alcantara is competing for a spot on Chicago's Opening Day roster in camp, but he hasn't done much to make a mark yet. The 23-year-old has appeared in only 13 games at the MLB level the last two years compared to 137 games for Triple-A Iowa, and he could once again be ticketed for a trip to the minors with an option still in hand. Alcantara remains a talented prospect, and he seems likely to push for a role with the Cubs at some point in 2026, even if it doesn't happen right out of the gates.