Cubs' Kevin Alcantara: Recalled by Cubs

The Cubs recalled Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alcantara has spent the majority of 2026 in Triple-A, where he's slashing .273/.367/.569 with four steals, 17 home runs and 42 RBI over 248 plate appearances. He enjoyed a brief stint in the majors between late May to early June but saw limited action, going 1-for-10 with one walk and one run scored across 12 games. Alcantara's addition gives the Cubs depth in the outfield after Matt Shaw (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday in a corresponding move.