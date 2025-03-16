The Cubs optioned Alcantara to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old didn't make Chicago's travel roster for the season-opening series versus the Dodgers in Japan and has now been officially optioned to Triple-A. Alcantara received a brief cup of coffee in the majors during the final week of the season in 2024, but he split most of the campaign between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa, where he had a .278/.353/.428 slash line with 14 homers and 14 steals in 111 games across the two levels.
