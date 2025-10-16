Alcantara will undergo core muscle surgery Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The expectation is that Alcantara will have a relatively normal offseason and report to spring training in full health. Alcantara has seen spot duty with the Cubs each of the last two seasons, going 5-for-21 at the dish. The 23-year-old slashed .266/.349/.470 with 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 102 contests in 2025 at Triple-A Iowa. Alcantara is out of minor-league options, so he's likely to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster in 2026, though it could be as a reserve outfielder.