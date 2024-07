Triple-A Iowa placed Vazquez on its 7-day injured list Friday with an unspecified injury.

Vazquez is on Iowa's IL for the second time in less than a month, though it's unclear if his latest injury is related to the previous one. He got a brief cup of coffee with the Cubs in late May but has otherwise spent the entire 2024 season at Iowa, where he's slashed .255/.347/.389 with five home runs and one stolen base over 244 plate appearances.