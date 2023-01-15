Mervis will "almost certainly" begin the 2023 season at Triple-A Iowa following the Cubs' offseason signings of Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, Sahadev Sharma and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Though Hosmer and Mancini will due less than $8 million combined in 2023, the Cubs brought the two veterans aboard with the intention of having them see the bulk of the starts at first base and designated hitter, respectively, to begin the campaign. Because Mervis is a left-handed hitter like Hosmer and the righty-hitting Mancini has performed similarly against right- and left-handed pitching during his career, the Cubs wouldn't have a short-side platoon role available for the 24-year-old, who looks like he'll have to wait for an injury or for one of the two incumbents to struggle before he gets his first taste of the majors. While the offseason moves are disappointing development for Mervis investors who were expecting the power-hitting first baseman to claim an Opening Day role on the heels of a breakout season at the upper levels of the minors and a productive run in the Arizona Fall League, his status as an older prospect along with the Cubs' relatively minimal investment in Hosmer and Mancini still bodes well for his chances at getting an extended run in the big leagues at some point in 2023.