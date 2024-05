Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two total RBI in Tuesday's 6-3, 10-inning win over the Brewers.

Busch connected for his eighth home run of the season in the third inning, but it was only his second of the month as he's slowed down some after a hot start. Across 23 games in May, the first baseman is batting just .206 after hitting .266 in March and April. Busch should hold onto a regular role, though the Cubs have some other lineup options if they decide to mix things up.