Busch went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 8-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Busch has been solid so far for the Cubs, as he now has three extra-base hits across nine games to along with five RBI and an .856 OPS. It looks like he'll play most days when a southpaw isn't on the hill for the opponent, giving him an opportunity to post useful fantasy numbers as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat.