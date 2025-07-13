Busch went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Busch batted leadoff for the first time all season, and he made the decision look good right away by belting his 19th home run of the year to start off the game. Ian Happ has been Chicago's leadoff man for most of the season, but the team has experimented with both Nico Hoerner and now Busch the past few days. It will be interesting to see how Chicago structures its lineup coming out of the All-Star break. A move up to No. 1 for Busch on a more permanent basis could allow him to score more runs but would likely decrease his RBI output.