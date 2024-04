Busch went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

After tallying just two hits across his first five games of the season, Busch now has four hits over the last two contests along with his first long ball of the season. The 26-year-old doesn't have a lengthy MLB track record, but his minor-league numbers suggest that he can keep up a high level of offensive performance.