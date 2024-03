Busch went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Busch took Cincinnati fireballer Hunter Greene deep for his first home run of the spring. The 26-year-old projects to be Chicago's primary option at first base heading into the regular season. Busch has some upside and looked great in the minors last year, though he's yet to get extended run in the majors, so there may be some growing pains as he settles in with the Cubs.