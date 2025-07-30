Busch went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Busch started the game with a home run against Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta, and while he didn't do anything from there, it was still a helpful effort for fantasy managers. The first baseman is settling in as Chicago's top leadoff option against righties, and he's having a productive season overall with 21 long balls and an .882 OPS across 102 games. The 21 homers matches Busch's total from last year, which was his first season with the Cubs.