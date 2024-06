Busch went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win against Milwaukee.

Busch helped Chicago get off to a fast start by belting a two-run homer in the first inning. The long ball was just his second of June, though he's hit well outside of the power department with a .310 average over 24 contests. Busch has reached base via hit or walk in 21 of 24 games this month, and two of the three times he didn't do so were contests in which he didn't start.