Busch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Busch's second-inning homer stood as the game-winner, and he later came around to score again in the fourth. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar June, going deep six times with 16 RBI and a .994 OPS across 21 games. On the season, he's slashing .273/.363/.506 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 36 runs scored and four steals over 284 plate appearances.