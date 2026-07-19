Cubs' Michael Busch: Launches 12th home run Saturday

Busch went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Busch also struck out three times Saturday, but fantasy managers will surely take the power production, as he's now up to 12 home runs and 51 RBI through 97 games. The Chicago first baseman is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, which has helped push his overall slash line up to .239/.367/.400. The batting average and slugging percentage are down from Busch's breakout 2025 regular season, though his current on-base percentage would represent a new career best.