Busch went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Busch got the scoring started with a home run against Toronto starter Kevin Gausman in the top of the third inning, his 23rd of the season, then chipped in a sac fly later in the game. The first baseman continues to mash against right-handed pitching with a .924 OPS and all but two of his long balls in those matchups. Busch's 23 home runs and 67 RBI are also both already career highs.