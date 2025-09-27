Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, an additional run scored and two RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals.

Busch was one of four Chicago players to go deep as the Cubs routed their rivals from St. Louis. The powerful first baseman has homered six times in his last 13 games, upping his season total to 32 long balls. Busch has tacked on an .844 OPS and 86 RBI in what's been an impressive offensive campaign for the 27-year-old.