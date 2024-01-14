Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Saturday that while Busch's ultimate position will be up to manager Craig Counsell, he expects the 26-year-old to play first base, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

"He's certainly going to play. There's no question. It's up to Craig where. I think first base is obviously a natural spot for him. He's played there a lot," Hoyer said at the team's Cubs Convention. Most of Busch's playing time with the Dodgers in 2023 came at third base, and it's possible he could wind up there if the Cubs bring in another first baseman. However, the consensus seems to be that the defensively-challenged Busch fits best at first base. If Busch is indeed confined to first, it puts a damper on Matt Mervis' dynasty outlook.