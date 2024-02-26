Busch could see his role reduced somewhat now that Cody Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million deal Sunday and will likely split his time between center field and first base just like he did last year. Busch is likely the top option at first whenever Bellinger is in center, but the former's role could still be reduced due to the new addition to the roster. Fantasy players will want to keep an eye on the situation, but for now, Busch may be an up-and-down option, at least in the early going as things shake out.