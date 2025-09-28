Busch went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

The first baseman traded a cycle for a multi-homer game as he finishes out the regular season on a heater. Over his last 16 games, Busch is batting .339 (19-for-56) with eight of his career-high 34 homers on the season, along with six doubles, a triple, 13 runs and 14 RBI. The 27-year-old slugger has become a fixture in the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, a role he should retain when the Cubs begin their playoff run in the wild-card round Tuesday against the Padres.