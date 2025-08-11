Across nine games this month, Busch is slashing just .133/.161/.267 with a 32 percent strikeout rate.

Outside of a nice game Saturday where Busch went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run, the first baseman has gone just 2-for-25 with nine strikeouts in August. Busch's overall slash line is a much healthier .263/.348/.500, and the 27-year-old should receive ample opportunities to turn things around as Chicago's primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching. He has a robust .921 OPS against righties this season.