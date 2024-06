Busch is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

It's the third straight game on the bench for the 26-year-old, and this time it comes as lefty Nick Lodolo takes the mound for the Reds. Busch had a hot start to the campaign with a 1.062 OPS in his first 19 contests, but he has a .186/.292/.314 slash line and 38.3 percent strikeout rate in his past 35 games. Patrick Wisdom will start at first base Sunday for the Cubs.