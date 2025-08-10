Busch went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

Busch opened August just 2-for-21 over his first seven games of the month. The first baseman broke out with a long ball in the second inning that stretched the Cubs' lead to 5-0. He's now at a .266/.351/.505 slash line with a career-high 22 homers as well as 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, four stolen bases, 16 doubles and three triples through 110 contests this season.