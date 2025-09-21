Busch went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.

Busch took Cincinnati starter Zack Littell deep in the third inning, giving him 30 homers in a season for the first time in his MLB career. The Chicago first baseman has been on a power surge lately, as he now has four long balls across his last eight games. Busch should remain a key offensive cog for the Cubs as they head into the playoffs, though he figures to remain on the bench when the team faces a lefty starter in the postseason.