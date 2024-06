Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Busch came into the contest in a bit of a slump, as he was just 1-for-10 over his previous six games. Overall, he's slowed down some after a strong start to the season, though he still has a solid .783 OPS and provides decent pop against righties. While Busch continues to generally sit against lefties, he has at least batted .304 (7-for-23) against them when given the opportunity.