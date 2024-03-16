Busch, who primarily played second and third base the last few years, said he is feeling more comfortable at first, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Busch is expected to make an impact with his bat, but the Cubs also hope to get solid defense at first base. Manager Craig Counsell noted that Busch's athleticism is helping him make the transition, and the team seems to be happy with what they're seeing so far in camp. If Busch can hold his own at the position, he should be in line for a fairly steady amount of playing time this season.