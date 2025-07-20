Busch went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Busch batted leadoff and started the game off for Chicago with his 20th home run of the season. The slugging first baseman is up to 60 RBI as well, putting him within striking distance of the 21 home runs and 65 RBI he recorded in 2024, which was his first year with the Cubs. Busch has also increased his OPS from .775 last season to .926 in 2025, and he's been a strong fantasy contributor across the board.