Busch went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in an 11-7 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Busch added his 26th homer of the campaign as he aims to post the first 30-homer season of his career. The first baseman now has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 outings, and he's been a steady contributor for the Cubs and fantasy managers in 2025. Across 488 plate appearances, Busch is slashing .262/.340/.499 with 19 doubles, 76 RBI, 61 runs scored and four stolen bases.